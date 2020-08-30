Off-duty cop shot dead in Cape Town

An off-duty Cape Town police officer has been shot and killed in Langa.



Sergeant Abongile Mayile, 39, was murdered on Saturday night.

According to provincial police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk, the police were alerted to the shooting just before 19:00 in Malamba Way, Langa.

"On their arrival they found the member lying on his back with a gunshot wound to the head. He died on the scene due to injuries sustained," he said.

Mayile was stationed at the Athlone police station and worked in supply chain management.

"A murder case has been instituted by the Hawks," Van Wyk added.