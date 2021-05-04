13m ago

Off-duty JMPD officer rescues e-hailing driver from boot of hijacked car

Lwandile Bhengu
JMPD vehicle. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)
JMPD vehicle. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) hailed an off-duty officer, who rescued a kidnapped e-hailing driver from the boot of his hijacked car.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the officer received information on Friday that a car belonging to an e-hailing service driver was being stripped in Mid-Ennerdale. The driver had been bundled into the boot.

"Upon investigation, the officer spotted a suspicious vehicle, with two suspects as per the lookout. The officer immediately called for backup, and the suspects noticed him from a distance. The suspects then abandoned the vehicle and walked towards a nearby tavern," said Fihla. 

The officer followed the men on foot. They opened fire, and the officer retaliated.

The men are said to have fled across an open field, after which they hid in a residential area. 

Officers, who arrived on the scene, freed the man from the boot. He was taken to  Ennerdale SAPS to open a case of hijacking and kidnapping.

"It was discovered the vehicle was hijacked at Ghandi Square in the Johannesburg CBD," said Fihla.

"The JPMD management commended the officer for his courage. He has shown sheer determination, considering that he was off duty," he said. 

