Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street

accreditation
Maria Pillay
Gonum Govender, a midwife at R K Khan Hospital, had just arrived home from work when she was called into action.
  • An off-duty nurse who had just knocked off came to the assistance of a homeless woman who went into labour.
  • Gonum Govender, a midwife at RK Khan Hospital, helped deliver the baby girl with the help of members of the public.
  • Govender’s manager took to social media to commend her, describing her as a dedicated, hardworking midwife.

Florence Nightingale Drive in Chatsworth lived up to its name recently as members of the public rallied together to help deliver a baby on the side of the road.

Gonum Govender, a midwife at RK Khan Hospital, had just arrived home from work when frantic neighbours called her.

Her daughter Jovita said:

It was around 18:00 when neighbours called my mother and told her that a pregnant woman was about to give birth on the side of the road.

"My mother was still in her nurse's uniform. She put down her handbag and rushed out to see how she could help."

Neighbours brought surgical gloves, towels, a blanket for the baby, and a sheet to cover the mother.

The 64-year-old midwife, who will be retiring next year, used a pair of scissors brought by residents to cut the umbilical cord.

"She didn’t have any other equipment, she had a pair of scissors in her pocket that the neighbours brought," Jovita said.

"My mother is a single mom who started out as a nursing assistant when I was a baby. She’s been a midwife for about 10 years now. She takes her work very seriously."

The baby girl was born at 18:30 on 25 May, weighing in at 2.1kg.

Govender said that even though she did not have all the necessary equipment with her, she was confident in what she had to do.

"My main concern was the mother and baby being out in the cold."

Another nurse in the area, Sashnee Bladel, rushed the mother and baby to RK Khan Hospital.

"I was actually on my first night off after five busy nights at Parklands Netcare Hospital where I work as a midwife in labour and delivery. I was busy preparing my luggage as I am emigrating to the USA next month where I will also be working as a midwife,"  Bladel said.

'It took the whole community'

The two nurses live close to each other and Bladel also went outside after hearing the commotion.

She said: 

I got into my car together with my mum to go help. When I arrived I found a young Indian female lying on the floor, bleeding and the baby had just been pushed out. Sister Gonum had delivered her placenta and stopped the bleeding, as well as warmed the baby as the community stood afar. I proceeded to dry up the baby and ensure the mum and baby were okay.

Bladel then drove the mom and baby to the hospital.

"She bled all over my vehicle, but I was glad to be of aid. These are material things. Nurse Gonum was exhausted, as she has just come home from a long day at work, so I told her to rest while I drove mother and baby to the hospital.

"If she had been left any longer she could have bled to death, as she is a third-time mum and risks are higher with bleeding. The baby was born at eight months and was very small and could have died of hypothermia." 

Bladel said the young mother seemed to be in a desperate situation, as she had told the nurses she did not have money to pay her rent and had nowhere to go.

According to Jovita, Govender made sure to visit the newborn and her mom the next day.

"My mom checked on the mother and baby the next day, and both are doing fine. It seems that the woman is homeless.

"It took the whole community to bring this baby girl safely into this world," Jovita said, adding that her mom was a modern-day Florence Nightingale.

Govender’s manager, Anitha Gounden, took to social media to commend her, describing her as a dedicated, hardworking midwife.

"It will be a sad loss as you plan for your retirement. May the Almighty always guide you. We always hear negative words about nurses. Sister Gonum, always goes beyond her call."

