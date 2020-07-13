58m ago

Off-duty soldier arrested for allegedly killing 2 after altercation at girlfriend's home

Kaveel Singh
File image of a SANDF soldier.
File image of a SANDF soldier.
Felix Dlangamandla
  • An off-duty soldier has been arrested for allegedly killing two civilians.
  • The incident occurred over the weekend at the home of the soldier's girlfriend.
  • The police are investigating a case of murder.

An off-duty South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member has been arrested for allegedly killing two civilians following an altercation with his girlfriend.

"The police have opened a case of murder and are investigating the incident. The SANDF member is in police custody. The chief of the SANDF conveys his condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased," said the military in a statement released by Captain Jaco Theunissen of the SA Navy on Monday.

He said the soldier had "allegedly killed two civilians" on the evening of 11 July in Golela "during an altercation at the residence of his girlfriend".

ALSO READ | SANDF member shoots man dead in mob altercation 

KwaZulu-Natal police have confirmed the incident, saying the 38-year-old soldier appeared in the Pongola Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He will remain in police custody.

