Off the hook: Bok Elton Jantjies to pay for damages on Emirates flight as State drops charges

Springbok star Elton Jantjies had the criminal case against him provisionally withdrawn on Friday.

Jantjies was charged with malicious damage to property and contravention of the Aviation Act.

An agreement was reached that he would pay for the damages on the Emirates flight.

Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies is off the hook after the criminal case against him was provisionally withdrawn in the Kempton Park Magistrate's Court on Friday.

Jantjies was charged with malicious damage to property and contravention of the Aviation Act. The World Cup-winning flyhalf was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport two weeks ago after allegedly damaging property on an Emirates flight.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the case was set down for the outcome of representations he had lodged with the senior public prosecutor of Kempton Park.

Mjonondwane said after careful consideration, the prosecution decided to provisionally withdraw pending confirmation of payment for damages caused to the plane, as per the undertaking from Jantjies.

"The prosecution will continue to engage with the complainant [Emirates Airline] to ensure the accused delivers on his undertaking."

Jantjies was arrested when his flight landed at OR Tambo following complaints from the flight crew about a passenger in business class who was swearing at passengers and crew.

He allegedly also broke a TV screen and bulb when he was ordered to return to his seat after breaking a glass that cut his finger.

News24 had earlier reported that Jantjies, the former Lions pivot, was all smiles as he left the courtroom on Friday. He hugged his legal team before getting into his car and driving off.

His lawyer, Nabeela Moola, told journalists:

It is not fair to say that it will be swept under the rug, [because] you have seen he has been compliant with the State throughout this process.

Jantjies was recently named in Springbok coach Jacques Nienaber's 48-man squad for the July series against Wales, Rugby Championship, and November tour to Europe.





