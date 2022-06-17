Office of Chief Justice starts its supply chain management review amid dodgy R225 million contract

The Office of the Chief Justice has started reviewing its supply chain management processes.

This follows a report by Sunday Times that three top officials were appointed as subcontractors in a R225 million IT contract awarded by the OCJ.

The internal review would take three months to complete.

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) says it has initiated a process to review all its supply chain management (SCM) processes.

In a statement on Friday evening it said the review in all its SCM processes was being done to ensure ways are found to enhance its technical capacity to further strengthen internal controls in the SCM area.

"Further to this, the OCJ is conducting a review of active contracts by the department for any impropriety, particularly within the information communications technology (ICT) space," it said.

It added the OCJ takes seriously its fiduciary duty to manage and protect state resources entrusted to it.

"To this end, the OCJ bears the responsibility to ensure that, where a perception of wrongdoing or actual wrongdoing is established in a procurement process, that such wrongdoing is readily identified and the OCJ will seek legal counsel to determine the best way forward guided by the applicable government prescripts," it stressed.

This decision follows a Sunday Times report that a company owned by former OCJ officials was appointed as a subcontractor in a R225 million IT contract awarded by the OCJ.

The newspaper reported that three top officials are accused of corruptly setting themselves up for a large slice of the contract after they played a role in scoring the deal. The three accused are former CFO Casper Coetzer, former spokesperson and Chief Director of court administration Nathi Mncube and former case management director Yvonne van Niekerk.

They all resigned in May. The three started new jobs as partners to media and technology company Thomson Reuters, which was awarded the R225 million, six-year contract by the OCJ.

The OCJ said the department was taking a prudent approach to release specific details on its ongoing review of contracts so as not to jeopardise any future legal processes or investigations that may ensue.

"The OCJ approximates its internal review process to be completed within the next three months. At this point, the department will publicly communicate the outcome of the process and advise on any further action, legal or otherwise," it stressed.

