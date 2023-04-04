Traffic officials across SA gearing up for increased volumes over Easter weekend

Traffic volumes are expected to increase in several provinces over the long weekend.

Travellers to the Eastern Cape have been warned to expect delays due to flood-damaged roads.

Motorists have been warned traffic officers will be on high alert for drunk drivers.

Damaged roads from the recent flooding in the Eastern Cape are likely to cause delays on popular routes over the Easter weekend, the provincial transport department has warned.

This as traffic officials across the country gear up for increased traffic volumes as holidaymakers take advantage of the long weekend.

Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson, Unathi Binqose, said the province would implement road safety plans on Tuesday with an operation on the N2 in Mthatha.

He added that of particular concern this year, was the route between the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, following damage to the R61 during recent heavy rains and flooding in Port St Johns.

Binqose said the diversion of vehicles from the damaged road was likely to cause delays on the N2, including an increased number of trucks.

He said the other main arteries to other provinces were likely to be busy over the weekend, including the N6 and N9.

He continued:

We are also expecting traffic on the R61 between the Eastern Cape and Western Cape. That route never fails to have traffic – it's a very, very busy route.

Binqose said the province would be taking a firm stance on drunk driving this year, with law enforcement officers already instructed to take a zero-tolerance approach.



"Alcohol abuse has been a factor in many of the crashes in the province over peak holiday periods.

Binqose added: "While there are religious celebrations at this time, many people also take the opportunity to have traditional ceremonies or sporting events, which are accompanied by alcohol."

He added that emergency medical services staff would be on high alert to respond to any accidents on the province's roads.

Last year, 162 people died on South Africa's roads over the Easter period. The Eastern Cape accounted for 20 of those fatalities.

The Western Cape had the highest number of road deaths with 34, followed by Gauteng (24), Mpumalanga (23) and KwaZulu-Natal (21).

The KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga transport departments had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

Western Cape Mobility MEC Ricardo Mackenzie said this time of year often brought "a considerable increase in traffic volumes", and the department needed to be "on high alert to avoid accidents".

He said 34 people died on the province's roads last year.

Mackenzie continued:

Road safety is everyone's responsibility. It is up to each one of us, whether a driver, a passenger, or a pedestrian, to be the change we want to see on the roads.

"One of the most important things to do, before even leaving home, is to check your vehicle and make sure it is safe for being on the road."

Mackenzie said the province was rolling out a network of licence-plate reading cameras to detect road traffic infringements, cloned number plates, fatigued drivers, and vehicles known to be involved in crime.

"Taking chances, speeding, disobeying road rules and driving under the influence – among many other irresponsible behaviours we see on a daily basis – put the lives and safety of all road users at risk.

"There is simply no excuse. The stakes are too high.

"This holiday period, let's make these changes so that everyone will arrive home safely after the holiday."

National police spokesperson, Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, said police visibility would be heightened to ensure a safe and secure Easter holiday for all South Africans.

"We call on all communities to play their role in ensuring their own safety over the holidays.

"This can be done by being vigilant, abiding by the laws of the country and the rules of the road, reporting crime to the authorities and exercising moderation especially when it comes to the use of alcohol," Mathe added.

The police said motorists could expect heightened roadblocks, patrols, search-and-seizure operations and strategically deployed resources in all provinces.

Gauteng traffic police spokesperson Sello Maremane said they would be releasing a statement soon on the province's safety plans for the long weekend.

Last Easter, Limpopo recorded 19 deaths on its roads, and the North West 11.



Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety spokesperson Tidimalo Chuene said the department had already started with traffic operations and increased law enforcement visibility.

She added the province's traffic officers would remain on high alert until the end of the month, to "cater for the Freedom Day celebrations".

"Officers will be working 24/7 from Thursday 6 to Monday 10 April."

She said:

Driver behaviour is equally critical if not more in preventing motor vehicle accidents. In as much as we will be implementing our strategy towards the reduction of road fatalities, the bulk of the responsibility lies with individual drivers and other road users.

Chuene said the department would focus on several routes, including the N1, N11, R101, R510, R516, R37, R555, R521, R524, R523, R36, R40, R71, and R81.

The North West Department of Community Safety and Transport said it would launch its road safety plan on Tuesday.

Free State transport department spokesperson, Hillary Mophethe, said the province was prepared for increased traffic volumes in the coming days.

Mophethe said additional traffic officers would be deployed from Wednesday when traffic was expected to increase, adding the department would focus on routes leading to other provinces and border posts.

Last year, six deaths were reported in the Free State, while the Northern Cape had three.

The Northern Cape transport department said it would launch its Easter safety plan on Tuesday.