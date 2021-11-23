Officials assess damage in flood-stricken Garden Route after rain stops

Mop-up operations and damage assessments are underway, following severe flooding in parts of the Garden Route.

The adverse weather conditions made landfall on Sunday and Monday.

The South African Weather Service has warned that more flooding in several areas could persist until the weekend.

Mop-up operations are underway in parts of George and surrounding areas after heavy rainfall caused severe flooding in parts of the Garden Route.

The weather in George cleared up by Tuesday and residents experienced warm and fine conditions.



Now officials are assessing the damage, according to the Western Cape government.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: "I want to thank all the emergency responders, disaster officials and municipal officials for their leadership and hard work over the past two days. Their efforts made a huge difference and we are grateful to see the impact of the storm was much less severe than originally thought."

"The pre-season work in the various river mouths leading to the ocean made a difference as the large volumes of water is rapidly flowing away. In addition we are very happy to note that the largest dams in the region are overflowing, including the new Garden Route Dam, which is overflowing for the first time in years," Bredell added. "The Southern Cape will be ready for the holiday period and we want to reassure visitors and holidaymakers that the region is ready to welcome them over the next few weeks." However, travellers have been urged to exercise caution and be patient over the next few days as roads – in particular rural roads – may be hazardous in some areas.

George experienced the worst of the damage this week.

Several roads were damaged, 10 schools were closed and several private and provincial medical facilities were closed.

Blankets and mattresses are urgently needed as everything in most homes are wet. Children and adults alike require dry clothing.



To donate visit https://t.co/rQ1IOIuycG and use reference “Garden Route Floods”.



?? NB: We are currently not receiving any goods. pic.twitter.com/roX9NaUtTH — Gift of the Givers (@GiftoftheGivers) November 23, 2021

Provincial authorities confirmed on Tuesday that one fatality was reported near Mossel Bay.

According to the department, at around 09:00 on Tuesday, the driver of a double-cab bakkie tried to cross one of the low-lying bridges on the Geelbekvlei Road near Brandwag. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene following an apparent drowning.