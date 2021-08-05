Oh cluck! 19 held, 9 cars seized after truck transporting frozen chicken hijacked in Cape Town

Nineteen suspects were arrested after a truck transporting frozen chicken was hijacked on Wednesday morning.

The police seized nine cars belonging to the suspects.

They were found loading the stolen meat into the vehicles.

Nineteen suspects were arrested, and nine vehicles confiscated after a truck carrying frozen chicken was hijacked in Wynberg, Cape Town.

One of the suspects was found with a loaded firearm.

The truck was transporting frozen chicken worth R600 000 when it was hijacked on Wednesday morning on Ottery Road.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novella Potelwa said officers and a tracking company followed up on information that led to the whereabouts of the hijacked truck and its cargo.

"Police later pounced on 19 suspects along Cochrane Avenue in Epping at about 17:30. The suspects were found loading pallets of chicken onto light delivery vehicles. A total of 1 155 boxes of frozen chicken meat were recovered.

"Police also found a firearm with ammunition on one of the suspects. The weapon has been sent for ballistic testing to determine if it was utilised in the commission of a crime.

"All nine vehicles have been impounded. The hijacked truck was later found abandoned in Bellville. The possibility of suspects facing additional charges cannot be ruled out," added Potelwa.

The 19 suspects, aged between 25 and 50, are expected to appear in court on Friday facing charges of the possession of stolen property.

Meanwhile, the truck has been identified by its owner.