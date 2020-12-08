Oh, crap: Vehicle loaded with toilet paper catches alight in KwaZulu-Natal

A Hyundai H100 bakkie was extensively damaged after its load of toilet paper caught alight on the southbound lane of the R102 at the Verulam intersection on Thursday.

Members of Reaction Unit South Africa arrived on the scene and found officers from the Road Traffic Inspectorate dousing the flames with a hose from a water tanker that stopped to assist.

Reaction officers and metro police began offloading the toilet paper which fuelled the fire and caused a second flare-up. The bakkie was extensively damaged. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

The driver and his passenger were not injured.

