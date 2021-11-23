20m ago

add bookmark

Oil spill probe from vessel bunkering operation in Algoa Bay continues

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An investigating of an oil spill that occurred during a vessel bunkering operation in Algoa Bay is still underway. (Picture: Raggy Charters)
An investigating of an oil spill that occurred during a vessel bunkering operation in Algoa Bay is still underway. (Picture: Raggy Charters)
  • A probe is underway after an oil spill occurred during a vessel bunkering operation in Algoa Bay last week.
  • Three Cape gannets and an African penguin were found to be contaminated by oil.
  • The SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) is probing the incident.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and Environment along with the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) are still investigating an oil spill that occurred during a vessel bunkering operation in Algoa Bay, the Eastern Cape, last week.

In a joint statement, the department and Samsa said a small amount of emulsified heavy fuel oil, commonly known as tar balls, had washed ashore along the beach between Hougham Park and the Sundays River. Around 80l of fuel entered the sea. 

"A service provider has been appointed to remove the tar balls, samples were collected and submitted to Samsa to determine if the oil is from this incident," the statement added.

READ |  Oil spill sees 80 litres of fuel enter Algoa Bay, possibly endangering seabirds

To date four birds, among them three Cape gannets and an African penguin, were found to be contaminated by oil and have been captured. The birds are being cared for by the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds.

The statement said:

The beaches and islands are being monitored daily when weather permits for any additional oil/tar balls or oiled wildlife. The vessel insurer is providing a 'letter of undertaking' to cover the costs of the clean-up operation and the vessel should be released soon.

Meanwhile, due to the wind and recent rains in St Helena Bay, the cargo holds of the NS Qingdao were closed to prevent further incidents and she was instructed to sail 20 nautical miles offshore from St Helena Bay as a precautionary measure.  

The NS Qingdao was discharging at the port last week when its chemical cargo was apparently soaked by rain, causing the cargo to become unstable and release toxic fumes into the atmosphere. The vessel was towed out to sea to ventilate its hatches offshore.

"The aim is to open and ventilate the cargo hold offshore due to the excess build-up of toxic fumes in the hold. Once the hold is properly ventilated, the vessel will return to St Helena to continue the discharge operation. She is being escorted by the tugs Umkhuseli and SA Amandla," the department and Samsa said in a statement.

They added the NS Qingdao was on safe anchorage in St Helena Bay where she was towed after her chemical cargo become unstable due to contact with rain while discharging in the port of Durban.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
samsaeastern capegqeberhaenvironmentgreen
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4769 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 832 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2382 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 4024 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.80
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.12
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
17.78
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.41
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.4%
Gold
1,789.70
-0.8%
Silver
23.47
-2.9%
Palladium
1,931.50
-1.3%
Platinum
981.50
-3.2%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,282
-0.2%
All Share
70,725
-0.2%
Resource 10
66,310
+1.1%
Industrial 25
93,893
-1.1%
Financial 15
14,050
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo