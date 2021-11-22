1h ago

Old DA faces chopped from Cape Town mayoral committee

accreditation
Marvin Charles
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announces new mayoral committee team
Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis announces new mayoral committee team
Marvin Charles
  • Cape Town's newly elected mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has announced his new mayoral committee.
  • He revamped the team, leaving out a few old faces.
  • Hill-Lewis said a new directorate structure would be brought to the council.

Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced his mayoral committee - and only a few old faces made the cut.

The former deputy mayor, Ian Neilson, who previously served as the mayco member for finance, was chopped from the list.

Xanthea Limberg, Marian Nieuwoudt, Phindile Maxiti and Sharon Cottle were also excluded. 

Limberg has had her fair share of controversies over the last year after it emerged that she had misrepresented her qualifications.

"This team has been chosen for their combination of experience, skills, fresh energy and thinking, and their commitment to making the City of Cape Town a City we can all be proud of," Hill-Lewis said. 

These are the new mayoral committee members:

  • Eddie Andrews: spatial planning and environment 
  • Theresa Uys: corporate services 
  • Zahid Badroodien: water and waste 
  • JP Smith: safety and security 
  • Patricia van der Ross: community and health
  • Rob Quintas: transport 
  • Grant Twigg: urban management
  • James Vos: economic growth 
  • Siseko Mbandezi: finance 
  • Beverley van Reenen: energy and climate change.

Hill-Lewis said he was committed to a system of rigorous performance assessment for each member of his team.

"The mayoral committee team is announced, based on the current structure of directorates. We will take proposals for changes to this structure to council soon, and these portfolios will then change accordingly," he added. 

"I made it clear in my inauguration speech that good governance is and will remain non-negotiable in Cape Town precisely because we are committed to serving the poorest and most vulnerable members of our society," Hill-Lewis said.

He added that the poor benefited the most from an honest and clean administration, and that the vulnerable suffered the worst consequences of corruption.

"This is why every member appointed to my mayoral committee today will undergo a lifestyle audit," he reiterated.

