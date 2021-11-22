Old DA faces chopped from Cape Town mayoral committee

Cape Town's newly elected mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, has announced his new mayoral committee.

He revamped the team, leaving out a few old faces.

Hill-Lewis said a new directorate structure would be brought to the council.

Cape Town's Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has announced his mayoral committee - and only a few old faces made the cut.

The former deputy mayor, Ian Neilson, who previously served as the mayco member for finance, was chopped from the list.

Xanthea Limberg, Marian Nieuwoudt, Phindile Maxiti and Sharon Cottle were also excluded.

Limberg has had her fair share of controversies over the last year after it emerged that she had misrepresented her qualifications.

"This team has been chosen for their combination of experience, skills, fresh energy and thinking, and their commitment to making the City of Cape Town a City we can all be proud of," Hill-Lewis said.

These are the new mayoral committee members:



Eddie Andrews: spatial planning and environment

Theresa Uys: corporate services

Zahid Badroodien: water and waste

JP Smith: safety and security

Patricia van der Ross: community and health

Rob Quintas: transport

Grant Twigg: urban management

James Vos: economic growth

Siseko Mbandezi: finance

Beverley van Reenen: energy and climate change.

Hill-Lewis said he was committed to a system of rigorous performance assessment for each member of his team.



"The mayoral committee team is announced, based on the current structure of directorates. We will take proposals for changes to this structure to council soon, and these portfolios will then change accordingly," he added.

WATCH: Cape Town mayor @geordinhl announces his A-team. His announcement saw several DA old guards chopped from the list. @News24 @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/kNTFWx5pKL — Marvin Charles (@MarvinCharles_) November 22, 2021

"I made it clear in my inauguration speech that good governance is and will remain non-negotiable in Cape Town precisely because we are committed to serving the poorest and most vulnerable members of our society," Hill-Lewis said.

It gives me great pleasure to announce the team that will turn Cape Town into a city of hope. The Mayoral Committee play an important role in ensuring that we achieve our goals as an administration. Congratulations to everyone Mayco member. Let’s get to it! pic.twitter.com/OQXdIjsMFX — Geordin Hill-Lewis (@geordinhl) November 22, 2021

He added that the poor benefited the most from an honest and clean administration, and that the vulnerable suffered the worst consequences of corruption.



"This is why every member appointed to my mayoral committee today will undergo a lifestyle audit," he reiterated.