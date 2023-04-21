1h ago

Share

Old South African flag is hate speech, SCA confirms as AfriForum consults its lawyers

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that displaying the old flag was hate speech.
The Supreme Court of Appeal ruled that displaying the old flag was hate speech.
Photo by Gallo Images/Nicolene Olckers
  • AfriForum lost its bid to overturn the ban of the old South African flag.
  • The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on Friday that the gratuitous displays of the old South African amounted to hate speech. 
  • The Nelson Mandela Foundation, which challenged the group in court, welcomed the ruling. AfriForum said it would consult its legal team.

Lobby group AfriForum has lost its bid to overturn the ban of the old South African flag. 

The group had appealed an earlier ruling by the Equality Court, which ruled that displaying the old flag incited harm and propagated hatred. 

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein, Free State, ruled unanimously that gratuitous displays of the old South African amounted to hate speech. 

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) took the group to court in 2019 for displaying the flag during its "Black Monday" protests against farm murders in 2017. 

The foundation's CEO Sello Hatang said he witnessed the flag being displayed in Cape Town while giving tourists a tour of Robben Island.

READ | IN-DEPTH: DA still has race problem, despite its 'deconstructing racial classification' resolution

He said the flag brought painful memories of discrimination against black people during the apartheid era. 

The SCA said the message conveyed by the old flag was that life was better under apartheid.

It said:

The message being sent, intentionally, is that life in South Africa was better under apartheid and black people are to be downtrodden, despised and denied their humanity, solely on account of their race. There is no escaping it: the message legitimises white supremacy.

Welcoming the ruling, the NMF said: "Today’s judgment is a win for everybody in South Africa committed to protecting the dignity of all people, for the challenging project of nation building and healing from the profound woundedness we carry as a nation. Everybody deserves to be free from discrimination and hate speech. Nobody should be terrorised by this symbol of hatred, division and white supremacy."

NMF lawyer Rupert Candy also welcomed the ruling. He told News24 the foundation was unclear if AfriForum would appeal against the ruling. He said although he wouldn't be surprised if they did, an appeal would be disappointing. 

READ | Pieter du Toit: The old flag and the unbearable whiteness of being AfriForum

"The High Court judgment in the Equality Court was scathing, and so was the SCA judgment. It was unanimous. Five judges agreed," he said. 

AfriForum said it would consult its legal team about its response to the ruling, which it said watered down the right to freedom of expression.

The group's Ernst van Zyl said: "Freedom of expression as a right has unfortunately become watered down in this country. It is a principle that has become the victim of ridiculous double standards, and the future consequences will likely be dire."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
afriforumnelson mandela foundationbloemfonteinfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
35% - 634 votes
Home comfort
19% - 340 votes
Personal health
5% - 83 votes
Personal safety
42% - 752 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.50
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
19.87
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.10
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.5%
Platinum
1,123.35
+2.8%
Palladium
1,604.14
+1.1%
Gold
1,982.10
-1.1%
Silver
25.04
-1.0%
Brent Crude
81.10
-2.5%
Top 40
72,345
-1.3%
All Share
77,911
-1.3%
Resource 10
69,360
-3.7%
Industrial 25
105,645
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,462
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo