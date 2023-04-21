Old South African flag is hate speech, SCA confirms as AfriForum consults its lawyers

AfriForum lost its bid to overturn the ban of the old South African flag.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled on Friday that the gratuitous displays of the old South African amounted to hate speech.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation, which challenged the group in court, welcomed the ruling. AfriForum said it would consult its legal team.

Lobby group AfriForum has lost its bid to overturn the ban of the old South African flag.

The group had appealed an earlier ruling by the Equality Court, which ruled that displaying the old flag incited harm and propagated hatred.

On Friday, the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein, Free State, ruled unanimously that gratuitous displays of the old South African amounted to hate speech.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation (NMF) took the group to court in 2019 for displaying the flag during its "Black Monday" protests against farm murders in 2017.

The foundation's CEO Sello Hatang said he witnessed the flag being displayed in Cape Town while giving tourists a tour of Robben Island.

READ | IN-DEPTH: DA still has race problem, despite its 'deconstructing racial classification' resolution

He said the flag brought painful memories of discrimination against black people during the apartheid era.

The SCA said the message conveyed by the old flag was that life was better under apartheid.

It said:

The message being sent, intentionally, is that life in South Africa was better under apartheid and black people are to be downtrodden, despised and denied their humanity, solely on account of their race. There is no escaping it: the message legitimises white supremacy.

Welcoming the ruling, the NMF said: "Today’s judgment is a win for everybody in South Africa committed to protecting the dignity of all people, for the challenging project of nation building and healing from the profound woundedness we carry as a nation. Everybody deserves to be free from discrimination and hate speech. Nobody should be terrorised by this symbol of hatred, division and white supremacy."

NMF lawyer Rupert Candy also welcomed the ruling. He told News24 the foundation was unclear if AfriForum would appeal against the ruling. He said although he wouldn't be surprised if they did, an appeal would be disappointing.

READ | Pieter du Toit: The old flag and the unbearable whiteness of being AfriForum

"The High Court judgment in the Equality Court was scathing, and so was the SCA judgment. It was unanimous. Five judges agreed," he said.

AfriForum said it would consult its legal team about its response to the ruling, which it said watered down the right to freedom of expression.

The group's Ernst van Zyl said: "Freedom of expression as a right has unfortunately become watered down in this country. It is a principle that has become the victim of ridiculous double standards, and the future consequences will likely be dire."