1h ago

add bookmark

Omicron variant: Ramaphosa slams 'unscientific' travel curbs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Photo: Filip Singer - Pool/Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Monday that the world needed to resist unjustified and unscientific Covid-19 travel restrictions that mostly hurt developing nations.

Global authorities have reacted with alarm to the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, with various countries re-imposing travel curbs. The new variant was first detected in Botswana. Scientists in South Africa and Botswana then worked together in sequencing the variant.

South Africa said on Saturday that it was being punished for its advanced ability to detect new variants early as bans and restrictions threaten to harm tourism and other sectors.

READ | Covid vaccines expected to protect against hospitalisation caused by Omicron, says expert

"We need to resist unjustified and unscientific travel restrictions that are damaging the economies and sectors of the economies that rely on travel," Ramaphosa said during a speech at the opening of the China-Africa Summit in Dakar.

"There is a world order where a country's wealth is the difference between sickness and health," he added.

Senegal's President Macky Sall, who was hosting the summit, replied that Africa was in solidarity with South Africa and Africa, "... will not close its doors to South Africa."

Meanwhile, Health Minister Joe Phaahla called for a lifting of "discriminatory" travel bans imposed on southern African countries because of the Omicron variant.

"We find these travel bans discriminatory in light of the fact that the same travel bans have not been imposed on other countries where this variant has been found," Phaahla told the World Health Organisation in a speech.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosatravel banscoronavirusomicron variant
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
72% - 2310 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
28% - 893 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.21
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
21.56
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.55
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.3%
Gold
1,784.88
-0.5%
Silver
22.81
-1.5%
Palladium
1,785.50
+1.9%
Platinum
960.50
+0.5%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
63,601
+1.9%
All Share
70,009
+2.0%
Resource 10
65,581
+2.4%
Industrial 25
93,900
+1.1%
Financial 15
13,460
+3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo