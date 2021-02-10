Omotoso trial: Witness details escaping pastor's clutches after he asked her to take off her pants

Another one of Timothy Omotoso's alleged victims took the stand in the High Court on Tuesday.

Sarah Mafikeng testified how she was convinced to move to Durban and how she escaped being sexually assaulted by the pastor.

She told the court Omotoso grabbed her while she was massaging his feet.

Sarah Mafikeng appeared before Judge Irma Schoeman in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday to give testimony in the trial of rape accused televangelist Timothy Omotoso.

Omotoso and his two co-accused – Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho – are on trial on 97 charges, including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

Mafikeng, who is from Mpumalanga, gave testimony on three counts. The specific counts are against Omotoso and Sulani.

The 26-year-old said she joined Omotoso's church in her hometown Secunda in 2012.

She told the court that during a wedding the pastor was leading in 2013, Fezeka Mboni, who later became her groomer in the mission house, approached her.

"She said the man of God wanted to speak to me. I gave her my number," Mafikeng said.

Mboni had allegedly fled the country, the court heard.

Trip to Durban

Mafikeng said that in early 2014, after sharing testimony in church about passing matric, but not having funds to study further, Omotoso called her, suggesting she move to Durban.

"He asked where do I live, who do I live with, do I have a boyfriend.

She testified:

He then told me that he will now be my boyfriend.

She said Omotoso mentioned that someone would call her in the morning.



"Indeed, the call came in the morning. A lady called Sazi called me and told me that the man of God wanted my pictures via WhatsApp.

"Fezeka also called me and said she would send me money to come to Durban. I received R700 via Shoprite money send; this was for my ticket to go to Durban."

Mafikeng said she asked her grandparents for permission to go to Durban to be part of a church group and have an opportunity to study further.

Arriving at the house

She said when she arrived in Durban, Mboni arranged for a taxi to take her to "La Lucia at 45 Ridge Road".

Pointing at accused number two, she said: "Lusanda welcomed me when I got to the house, she offered me juice and an apple."

Mafikeng was told "to freshen up so I could meet the man of God".

The witness said when she arrived in Omotoso's room, he was laying on the bed.

He instructed her to kneel down before asking: "What would you like me to do for you?"

"I responded that I would like to further my studies, I needed assistance with that.

"Omotoso said he will take care of me and I will be in good hands."

Mafikeng said on the same night of her arrival, she was woken up by Mboni who told her to massage Omotoso's feet.

"When we got to the room, she opened the door and left; it was dark in the room except for the light in the air conditioner and the bathroom door.

"Omotoso told me to lock the door and come around [to his side of the] bed. He was laying on the bed – he told me to take the Vaseline and I did."

'I'm making God angry'

She said she opened the bed covers where Omotoso was under the bed linen and rubbed his feet.

She said he got up and grabbed her hands from his feet and pulled her to his side on the bed.

"I remember him saying you are my girlfriend now and instructed me to take off my pants."

She said:

I told him I couldn't take off my pants because I was on my periods. I lied to him.

She said the tone of Omotoso's voice immediately changed and he angrily told her to leave and to call Mboni.



Mafikeng said moments later Mboni told her that she had angered Omotoso and "if I made him angry, I'm making God angry".

"I had to write a message of apology and I wrote it, sent it to Tim; he never responded," she said.

"I'm sorry for the way I behaved…" the message read.

She said the next morning, Mboni gave her R500 and told her to go home.

The trial continues.