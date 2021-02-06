Omotoso trial: Woman tells of late-night 'appointments' for forced sex

Hlubikazi "Vicky" Faleni has described how she had to allegedly perform sex acts on Timothy Omotoso.

She said she was berated and made to feel as if she was nothing.

Omotoso would call her to his room after midnight for "appointments", she said.

The trial of televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, continued in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Friday morning.

The three are facing 97 charges, including rape, human trafficking and racketeering.

Hlubikazi "Vicky" Faleni was back on the stand providing details of the incidents that took allegedly place in the Jesus Dominion International house in Umhlanga Rocks.

Prior to the cross-examination, Faleni narrated how, in February 2014, Omotoso moved them to a new house in Royal Palms, Durban, and began a new life there.

She said the group started falling apart in 2014.

"People wanted to leave the group – the twins wanted to leave the group."

She said that in September of the same year, while writing her matric trial exams, the Grace Galaxies choir totally crumbled.

"There was a night vigil in church, I did not go due to preparation for my exams," she said.

Faleni said the twins Anele and Neliswa Mxakaza didn’t come back.

"They left straight back home from the night vigil.

"Dolly and Sindi also were going home to PE because Omotoso had told them at church to pack their stuff and immediately leave the house," she said.

She said they all left the house together in the morning.

"I was going to school, they were going back home. When I arrived back to the house, things were very tense because of what had happened.

'You’re even drinking tea in my house'

"I went to the kitchen to make myself tea. Fezeka Mboni (who looked after the girls) arrived and told me to go to Omotoso."

She said, while listening to Fezeka, Omotoso came into the kitchen and found her drinking tea.

"You’re even drinking tea in my house, he shouted."

Omotoso then turned around and left, Faleni said.

"I immediately put the tea down and followed him upstairs and knelt in front of him, begging him not to chase me away from the house."

She said Omotoso didn’t respond, but also didn't chase her away.

"He went into his room and I left. Fezeka said I shouldn’t stop begging, because I was still attending school."

'I had to massage his feet and thighs'

Faleni said she was all alone in the room because all the other choir members had left.

She said she had an encounter with Omotoso days later as she was leaving the room and going downstairs.

"Omotoso came out of his room with Noluthando and Fezeka. Omotoso looked at me and said, 'Look at this one, she’s so useless in my house'."

Faleni added: "They all laughed and I didn't respond, I just left."

Faleni said an "appointment" meant one had to go to Omotoso’s room to massage him.

"I had to massage his feet, thighs…"

She said, from that day, Omotoso started calling her to his room.

"He would call around midnight, 01:00, sometimes around 02:00. The appointments became frequent, two or three times a week."

'He ejaculated in my mouth'

Faleni said that Omotoso would call her from his cellphone around midnight and would tell her to come to his room.

"I locked the door, he told me to rub his penis and to suck it. I sucked his penis until he ejaculated in my mouth," she said, adding that this happened again on many occasions.

"Two days later, he called me back and instructed me to remove my clothing and lay on the bed. He satisfied himself, moving his penis between my thighs until he ejaculated."

Faleni said Omotoso prayed later, saying: "Lord have mercy on me, Lord have mercy on us."

'I'm a friend of God'

She said she became numb and was scared of Omotoso.

"I could not voice out my feelings about what was happening. Omotoso said I would not be anything in life if I did not listen to his instructions. He said him and God were best friends – they ate Manna together in Heaven."

Faleni said Omotoso always said anything he asked of God, God would do, "because I am a friend of God".

"Life was not nice at the house, sometimes we would go on without food."

She said she would call her mother and ask her to send her money to buy food "and buy myself noodles".

'He kicked me out of his house at night'

Faleni said she reached a point where she got tired of being Omotoso’s sex slave and stopped obeying his demands for an "appointment".

"He kicked me out of his house at night. I had nowhere else to go. He told me to pack all my bags and leave his house. I packed and left."

She said she had nowhere to go, so she called the twins and asked them to ask their mother to let her stay with them, "because I had nowhere else to go".

"The twins gave me directions to get to their house, where I stayed until I finished my matric exams in November and December."

'It's true, he molested me'

Omotoso's lawyer Peter Daubermann pointed at inconsistencies in the evidence given by Faleni, producing two documents to challenge her version.

He said the documents proved that Omotoso could not have molested Faleni at the times she said he did.

"Accused one was in Israel from October 20 till November 3 of 2014, how would he have raped you when he was not even there," he asked.

He also interrogated Faleni on what he said were improbabilities in her written original statement made to the Hawks.

"Would it be correct for me to say the statement you made to Captain Brenda Magwangqana is not true?" asked Daubermann.

"It’s true, he molested me," responded Faleni.

The trial will continue on Monday.

