ON THE RECORD | 'Election of the unknown': Load shedding, coalition politics likely to shape 2024 vote

  • The next election is likely to see a change in the South African political landscape, News24 top editors have said.
  • They shared their thoughts during a fireside chat to open the On The Record Summit in Cape Town on Thursday.
  • Load shedding is also likely to significantly impact voters' decision making.

The 2024 elections are likely to bring significant upheaval to South Africa's political landscape, according to experts and journalists participating in a fireside chat at News24's On The Record summit in Cape Town.

News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson sat down with News24's Pieter du Toit, Qaanitah Hunter and Sikonathi Mantshantsha to discuss the state of the nation, and the likely outcomes at the polls in 15 months, at the event taking place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Thursday.

Hunter said the elections would  be a "critical point" in South African politics, especially with the probable rise of coalitions in major metros around the country. With a number of metros having slipped through the fingers of the ruling party in the last election, we’re now in a time where parties with smaller support bases could potentially find themselves running some of our biggest metros.

"The unpredictability of our political landscape comes at a huge risk to our society, which means that parties can no longer afford to play petty politics," she said.

However, Hunter added that opposition parties would have to seriously consider the alternative options they are providing the public, especially after a number have failed to make any "real difference" in the municipalities where they have come to power.

Adriaan Basson on stage with colleagues at summit
News24 editor-in-chief Adriaan Basson kicks off a fireside chat at News24's On The Record Summit at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), along with colleagues Qaanitah Hunter, Sikonathi Mantshantsha and Pieter du Toit.
News24 News24/ Luke Daniel

Basson and Du Toit were in agreement that load shedding was likely to be one of the biggest influencing factors in voters' decisions at the polls.

Du Toit said every time we reach higher levels of load shedding, confidence in the ANC takes a knock. He added the the ruling party had failed to make addressing the energy crisis a priority, and with load shedding affecting every level of society, South Africans were likely to take their frustrations out at the ballot box.

Adding to Du Toit's sentiments, Mantshantsha said voters would need to make their voices heard, especially if they were hoping to see a change in the country’s leadership.

He said:

If the public doesn't express themselves forcefully at the polls, there is a good chance South Africa could see itself with another ANC president.

Hunter added that an increased number of political parties, along with independent candidates, was likely to create a unprecedented election.

"The 2024 election is going to be an election of the unknown," she added.

