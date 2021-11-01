24m ago

One arrested after five killed in Phoenix fire following alleged domestic dispute

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
Police are investigating a case of murder and arson after five people died in a fire in Phoenix, north of Durban.
Supplied
  • One person has been arrested after five people, including a 3-year-old, were killed in a fire following a domestic dispute.
  • Seven others managed to escape the inferno.
  • A 57-year-old was nabbed on Monday morning at a relatives home with burn marks. 

One person has been arrested after a fire killed five people following an alleged domestic dispute at a block of flats in the Phoenix area, north of Durban.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said on Monday that officers responded to reports of a fire in the early hours of the morning at a flat in Kidstone Place.

He said:

When police arrived at the scene, they found that seven residents of the flat managed to escape, while five perished in the fire.

He said the victims were between 3 and 37 years old.

"Residents reported that there was a domestic altercation at the home prior to the fire."

He said that the suspect was found at a relatives home in Phoenix.

"He had serious burn wounds and was taken to a local hospital were he is being held under police guard."

