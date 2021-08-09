One arrested after motorist attacked, beaten in Erasmia

Quick action by police led to the arrest of one of the men filmed beating a motorist up in Erasmia.

Three men in a white BMW were filmed attacking the man in a black Mercedes Benz.

Tshwane police said a firearm was also seized when the black vehicle was traced and spotted in Johannesburg.

One person was arrested following a vicious attack on a motorist in Erasmia, Tshwane, on Monday.

In the video, posted by Yusuf Abramjee, a person in a black vehicle seemingly tries to get away from the occupants of a white vehicle.

The black vehicle mounts a pavement and skirts piles of bricks, and then hits a post.

The occupants of the white vehicle get out and start kicking at the black vehicle and throw rocks and bricks at the car.

Eventually, a man is filmed lying on the ground being kicked.

Video: Shooting Erasmia Pretoria. The gunman was arrested in JHB. The victim is in a critical condition. pic.twitter.com/E971QEG4QZ — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) August 9, 2021

Other vehicles stop and people get out to see what is happening.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo told News24 a shooting incident was reported to the police on Monday, linked to the video which is circulating.

Shortly after the incident, a black vehicle was spotted further afield, in the Johannesburg CBD.

One person was arrested and a firearm was recovered.

"The motive behind this incident is still unknown," said Masondo.

Two other people are still at large.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment

A case of attempted murder was opened at Erasmia police station for further investigation.