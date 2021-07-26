1h ago

One arrested, manhunt launched for three people after attempted shooting of traffic cop

Nicole McCain
  • Police are searching for three people after the attempted shooting of a traffic officer in North West.
  • The traffic officer pulled over a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign.
  • One of the attackers was shot and arrested at the scene.

Police have launched a manhunt for three people after the attempted shooting of a traffic officer in Phokeng, North West.

A 47-year-old man shot during the incident was arrested by police on Friday.

"The suspect was arrested after he allegedly attempted to shoot and kill a traffic officer. According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that two traffic officers were on duty with a marked vehicle when they stopped a Toyota Corolla on the R565 road in Boshoek outside Phokeng," police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said.

"After stopping next to the road, the driver got out of the car and approached the traffic officers and apologised," Botma said.

Meanwhile, one of the traffic officers approached the vehicle, in which three occupants were still seated. The officer noticed a firearm in the vehicle and went to alert his colleague.

"The suspect, who apparently overheard the conversation, pulled a pistol from his [waistband] and attempted to shoot the traffic officers, but the firearm jammed. Upon noticing what was happening, the traffic officer's colleague allegedly fired a shot, hitting the suspect in the upper body," Botma said.

The wounded suspect and the three passengers fled in different directions.

"The wounded suspect fell to the ground a few metres away from the scene. He was arrested after police were summoned. The injured suspect was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment. Upon processing the scene, the police found and confiscated three pistols, a shotgun and live ammunition," Botma said.

A manhunt has been launched for the three remaining suspects. The arrested man is expected to appear in court soon.

