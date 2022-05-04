24m ago

One dead, 14 injured in collision between taxi and car in KZN

accreditation
Nicole McCain
A death and multiple injuries were reported as a result of a taxi and car collision.
PHOTO: Supplied/ER24

One person died and another 14 were injured when a taxi and a car collided on a district road in Wartburg in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday afternoon.

When paramedics arrived on the scene shortly before 17:30, they found several people seated or lying near the taxi and car, which were parked on the side of the road.

The driver of the car was killed in the accident, said ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring.

"Medics assessed the patients and found that a man from the light motor vehicle had sustained fatal injuries. Unfortunately, nothing could be done for him, and he was declared dead," said Meiring.

Fourteen people who had been travelling in the taxi had injuries ranging from minor to moderate.

"The patients were treated and later transported to nearby hospitals for further care. The details surrounding this incident are unknown, but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations," said Meiring.


