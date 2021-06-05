One dead, 50 injured after bus veers off road in KZN

One person has died after a bus rolled off a road in KwaZulu-Natal.

Fifty people were injured in the incident.

Multiple emergency services are on the scene to assist the injured.

One person died and 50 others were injured when the bus they were travelling in rolled off the P66 and down an embankment between Gingindlovu and Eshowe in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday morning.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said paramedics were on the scene stabilising the injured.

"IPSS search and rescue technicians have accessed the bus, and initial triage indicates approximately 50 persons have sustained injuries. Sadly, one person has sustained fatal injuries," he said.

"IPSS Medical Rescue's advanced life support paramedics, along with various other services, are working to stabilise and rescue patients," he said.

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

