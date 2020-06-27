43m ago

add bookmark

One dead, close to 30 injured in two taxi accidents

Nicole McCain
ER24 ambulance.
ER24 ambulance.
Duncan Alfreds
  • One person had died and almost 30 others have been injured in two taxi accidents.
  • In an accident in Potchefstroom, one person died when a taxi and light motor vehicle collided
  • In Ladysmith, 15 people were injured when a taxi and a delivery truck collided.

One person has died and almost 30 others have been injured in two separate taxi accidents on Friday night.

In Potchefstroom, a man in his 20s died during a collision between a taxi and a light motor vehicle in Ikageng Road. ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at shortly after 19:20, along with local emergency personnel.

"A young man in his 20s who had suffered fatal injuries and showed no signs of life was found in the light motor vehicle. He was unfortunately, declared dead on arrival, said ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell.

A 32-year-old man was also found trapped in the same vehicle.

He has serious injuries and the fire department extracted him from the wreckage. He was taken to Potchefstroom Provincial Hospital for further care, according to Campbell.

Several taxi occupants were treated on the scene – four by ER24 personnel and eight by provincial emergency services officials– and transported to local hospitals.

Ladysmith

In another incident on Friday night at around the same time, 15 people had critical to minor injuries after the taxi they were travelling in collided with a delivery truck close to Ladysmith.

The accident took place close to the intersection of the R103 and Harrismith Road.

READ | Five people die after two vehicles crash in KZN

"All the injured were found to be from the taxi and all were adults. Three passengers were found to have suffered critical injuries, four others moderate injuries and the remainder suffered minor injuries," Campbell said.

The driver was found in his seat and had to be extracted.

"He had luckily only suffered moderate injuries and was transported through to Ladysmith Provincial Hospital for further care," Campbell added.

Police officers were at both scenes for further investigations.

Related Links
Taxis in KwaZulu-Natal plan to defy lockdown regulations
Potch traffic officials charged with corruption for allegedly receiving booze during lockdown
WATCH | KZN social development dept vehicles torched in Ladysmith
Read more on:
durbanjohannesburgaccidents
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
In your experience, how many people in your community are wearing masks in public?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The vast majority
68% - 2583 votes
It's 50/50
18% - 695 votes
Most people are not wearing masks
13% - 500 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

2h ago

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.26
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
21.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
19.37
(-0.14)
ZAR/AUD
11.86
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.39)
Gold
1770.24
(+0.06)
Silver
17.75
(+0.17)
Platinum
801.02
(+0.44)
Brent Crude
40.60
(-0.46)
Palladium
1870.00
(+0.59)
All Share
53648.05
(-0.49)
Top 40
49477.85
(-0.51)
Financial 15
9956.01
(-2.13)
Industrial 25
74797.25
(+0.09)
Resource 10
50189.63
(-0.59)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in...

26 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town domestic worker runs food aid programme for neighbours in her free time
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery

24 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Makokou the gorilla to smell the roses after successful nasal surgery
WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry

19 Jun

WATCH | Lockdown: Durban restaurant dedicates itself to feeding the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20178.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo