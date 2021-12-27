One dead, eight injured in Tshwane collision

A Pretoria accident has left one dead and left eight other injured.

Among the injured were three children.

It appears the accident was caused when a driver swerved to miss a puddle.

One person died and another eight were injured in an accident in Pretoria on Sunday.

Among those injured were three children, the youngest of which was two years old.

Tshwane Emergency Services responded to the incident on the Moloto Road, near the Roodeplaat Spar, at around 12:30.

"The accident occurred between two light motor vehicles that collided head-on, after a Tata Indica travelling south from Moloto apparently drove into a water puddle, lost control and collided with an oncoming light motor vehicle," said Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso.

A woman succumbed to her injuries and was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

"Eight other patients sustained serious to critical injuries and were transported to various hospitals in Tshwane. The injured included four adult males, three children aged 2, 6 and 9, and a female patient who had to be extricated with Jaws of Life from one of the light motor vehicles," said Mabaso.

The six-year-old girl had to be airlifted by chopper to Steve Biko Hospital.

"We advise motorists to be extra cautious when travelling during wet weather conditions. Law enforcement agencies will investigate the cause of the incident," he said.

