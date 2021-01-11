1h ago

add bookmark

One dead, two injured after helicopter crashes into Crocodile River

Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
one person died and two were injured after a helicopter crashed into Crocodile River on Sunday.
one person died and two were injured after a helicopter crashed into Crocodile River on Sunday.
Supplied

One person died, and two were left injured, after a helicopter crashed into the Crocodile River outside of Brits, North West, on Sunday morning.

Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), with the help of bystanders, braved the crocodile-infested waters to rescue two people who were trapped in the wreckage of an Alouette ll model helicopter. After the crash the pilot managed to free himself, swim to shore and call for help.

"The pilot was transported to a hospital in Brits. A rescue attempt was quickly set in motion to [free] the two entrapped patients, crocodiles were noticed in the area. With the help of bystanders HEMS medics freed one of the entrapped patients, the patient was placed on spinal motion restriction equipment and carried out of the river," said HEMS. 

The passenger, who had sustained serious injuries, was airlifted to the hospital, while the other passenger was declared dead on the scene.  

Details surrounding the cause of the accident are unknown at this stage.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
north westmahikengaccidents
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
46% - 2253 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
49% - 2401 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
5% - 230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.57
(-1.73)
ZAR/GBP
20.99
(-1.50)
ZAR/EUR
18.91
(-1.40)
ZAR/AUD
11.97
(-1.37)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.55)
Gold
1848.78
(+0.29)
Silver
25.18
(+1.04)
Platinum
1026.99
(-0.56)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2335.26
(-0.13)
All Share
63759.93
(+0.38)
Top 40
58717.77
(+0.50)
Financial 15
12092.21
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
83021.42
(+1.79)
Resource 10
65071.39
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo