One dead, two injured after helicopter crashes into Crocodile River

One person died, and two were left injured, after a helicopter crashed into the Crocodile River outside of Brits, North West, on Sunday morning.

Hartbeespoort Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), with the help of bystanders, braved the crocodile-infested waters to rescue two people who were trapped in the wreckage of an Alouette ll model helicopter. After the crash the pilot managed to free himself, swim to shore and call for help.

"The pilot was transported to a hospital in Brits. A rescue attempt was quickly set in motion to [free] the two entrapped patients, crocodiles were noticed in the area. With the help of bystanders HEMS medics freed one of the entrapped patients, the patient was placed on spinal motion restriction equipment and carried out of the river," said HEMS.

The passenger, who had sustained serious injuries, was airlifted to the hospital, while the other passenger was declared dead on the scene.

Details surrounding the cause of the accident are unknown at this stage.