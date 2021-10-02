UPDATE | Two Eastern Cape escapees rearrested, 10 still at large

Two of the 12 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in Mount Frere, the Eastern Cape, have been rearrested.

Nkosinathi Nqcopheni was arrested at his home in Nkungwini.

The hunt for the remaining 10 continues.

It is believed the detainees escaped through a hole in a cell wall and then cut the station's perimeter fence. The escape was discovered during a routine check.

Nkosikhona Ngcopheni, who was detained on a theft charge, was arrested at his house in Nkungwini, Mount Frere, on Friday, according to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu.

Sodlana Luphumzo was also arrested on Friday afternoon in Bislan location. At the time of his escape, he was detained for burglary.

The hunt continues for the other escapees - Luthando Mangaliso, Sikhona Manyambela Ntabankulu, Funisile Nodada Ntabankulu, Ntokozo Diko Ntabankulu, Mandla Mcukana, Bandile Banzi Blaai, Aphelele Aros, Ayanda Madzikane, Mbonowenkosi Boto and Spelele Ngqethoco.

Eight are accused of aggravated robbery and the other two are accused of robbery and rape.

A task team was established to rearrest the prisoners.

Naidu said anyone who had information about the whereabouts of the escapees could contact the Mount Frere police station commander, Colonel Fundiswa Mhlamanzana, on 082 499 2480 or 039 255 0550, Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or report the information to their nearest police station.