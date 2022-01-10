1h ago

One injured, another in custody after armed robbery at Joburg surgery

Ntwaagae Seleka
A gun recovered from two suspects who robbed a surgery.
Supplied by SAPS
  • An armed man was shot and injured and another arrested after they robbed a surgery in Roosevelt Park, in northern Johannesburg.
  • The pair were caught after fleeing from the surgery with the stolen goods.
  • Police received information prior to the robbery and kept the surgery under surveillance. 

Gauteng police arrested two armed men immediately after they robbed a Roosevelt Park surgery in Johannesburg.

The pair were caught after police received a tip-off about their planned robbery on Monday morning.

The provincial serious and violent crime unit members kept the surgery under close surveillance.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo said that at approximately 08:45, officers noticed the two suspects leaving the surgery. 

"As the police officers were approaching, the suspects jumped into their getaway car," said Masondo.

"A high-speed chase and shootout ensued until the suspects' car crashed into a pole. One suspect was shot and taken to the hospital under police guard, while the second suspect was detained without injuries.

"The suspects were found in possession of an unlicenced firearm, cellphones and laptops they had stolen from the surgery. Both suspects will be profiled to establish if they are not linked to other crimes, especially robberies at surgeries in and around Gauteng," said Masondo. 

The suspects are expected to appear in court facing charges of business robbery, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and suspected stolen property. 

