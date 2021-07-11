2h ago

add bookmark

One killed, 62 arrested in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal riots

accreditation
Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Police have arrested 62 people in connection with riots in Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal.
  • Officers were shot at and wounded in Johannesburg.
  • Police have warned the public to refrain from circulating messages and social media posts that incite violence.

One person was killed and at least 62 people arrested in riots that ripped through KwaZulu-Natal and Johannesburg, in which shops were looted, roads blocked and property destroyed.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said an investigation was under way after a 40-year old man was killed in Alexandra. Further information on the fatality was not available.

Muridili added that metro police departments and members of the South African Police Service were on high alert.

FOLLOW OUR LIVE UPDATE FOR THE LATEST ON THE RIOTS

"SAPS officers, working closely with metro police last night responded to sporadic incidents of looting of businesses and barricading of roads and arrested 25 suspects in Jeppe and Alexandra," Muridili said in a statement.

"In the Jeppe policing precinct, police dispersed a group of about 300 people who had barricaded the M2 freeway. It is alleged that one group then headed to Jeppestown where they looted a number of businesses. Seven suspects were arrested, four of whom were found inside one of the stores, while three were arrested for public violence and for being in possession of suspected stolen property."

She said police officers were shot at and injured in the chaos.

In Alexandra, police arrested 18 people, 16 of them for alleged public violence. They were also linked to the shooting of a police officer who was taken to hospital for treatment. Two other police officers sustained minor injuries.

"The other two suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property and malicious damage to property. This came as police responded to information [about] a group of people from Alexandra who targeted and forced entry into businesses, and started looting," Muridili said.

"This group of about 800 people is reported to have attacked police, resulting in the shooting of police officers who have now received medical attention, with only one in hospital in a stable condition."

ALSO READ | Security guard killed in Johannesburg riots

Muridili warned that criminal charges could be laid against people who circulated messages and social media posts that encouraged the violence.

"A warning is issued to those circulating inflammatory messages, inciting violence and lawlessness, that they refrain from doing so. The possibility of criminal charges being instituted against such persons cannot be ruled out, particularly in the event of injury or death that may come as a result of any operational response by the security forces to these incidents of violence and opportunistic criminality."

In KwaZulu-Natal, 37 people were arrested for the violence that erupted in that province on Thursday.

Riots continued on Sunday in some parts of the province, and included the looting of shops and barricading of roads.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
empdsapsjmpdarrestskwazulu-natalgautengriotscrime
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Pre-schools moving to Department of Education management is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Long overdue and much anticipated
20% - 538 votes
A lot of empty promises
9% - 239 votes
A disaster waiting to happen
71% - 1905 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment

02 Jul 2021

PODCAST | The Story: From president to prisoner - Zuma remains defiant in wake of ConCourt judgment
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs

26 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Gauteng health system buckles as Covid-19 infections reach record highs
PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools

19 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Racism rife in South African schools
News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year

17 Jun

News24's 'Exodus' series awarded best global podcast of the year
view
Rand - Dollar
14.20
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.77
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.84
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.61
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,808.29
0.0%
Silver
26.11
0.0%
Palladium
2,812.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,107.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
75.55
+1.9%
Top 40
60,222
+1.9%
All Share
66,386
+1.8%
Resource 10
65,355
+3.6%
Industrial 25
84,880
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,303
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds...

02 Jul

Meet the 9-year-old Durban boy who’s dedicating his birthday to planting hundreds of trees
FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge...

17 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Bishops Diocesan College raises R261 000 in 24-hour cycle challenge for the kids of Langa
FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more...

10 Jun

FEEL GOOD | APPmazing! Cape Flats partners invent app that makes users more employable
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
New African record the boost Simbine needed

9h ago

New African record the boost Simbine needed
Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th

09 Jul

Ronnie Baker pips Akani Simbine in Monaco 100m, Ruswahl Samaai leaps to 5th
Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan

06 Jul

Tokyo Olympics full squad | Team SA brings largest ever contingent to Japan
Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed

08 Jul 2021

Fans banned from Tokyo Olympic venues as virus emergency imposed
'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record

08 Jul

'Confident' Simbine peaking at the right time after breaking African 100m record
Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics

08 Jul

Japan to announce coronavirus emergency throughout Olympics
Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream

07 Jul

Brighton block Bafana star Percy Tau's Tokyo Olympic dream
Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary

07 Jul

Wayde van Niekerk feels 'discomfort' after pulling out of race in Hungary
SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini

07 Jul

SA cycling team a 'dark horse' at Tokyo Olympics, says new star Dlamini
Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal

06 Jul

Blitzbok Justin Geduld in line for second Olympic medal
Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary

06 Jul

Akani Simbine breaks SA and African 100m record in Hungary
Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad

06 Jul

Soyizwapi to lead SA Sevens at Tokyo Olympics as Sascoc names final squad
34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics

03 Jul

34 more names added to Team SA squad for Tokyo Olympics
Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test

02 Jul

Richardson will miss Olympic 100m after positive marijuana test
Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA...

02 Jul

Tokyo Olympics: why U-23 coach David Notoane is the most important person in SA football
SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics

02 Jul

SA surf star Jordy Smith withdraws from Olympics
Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier

01 Jul 2021

Precious Mashele snatches Tokyo Olympics spot with late qualifier
Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics

30 Jun

Ashleigh Buhai set to represent SA at Tokyo Olympics
EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my...

30 Jun

EXCLUSIVE | SA long jumper Samaai eyes Olympic podium: 'It's nice to know that my country backs me'
Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics

28 Jun

Blitzboks pooled with USA, Kenya and Ireland at Olympics
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo