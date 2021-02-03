1h ago

One killed, 8 emergency responders injured after truck crashes through Free State accident scene

Nicole McCain
Roughly an hour after they arrived on the scene, emergency responders were the victim of a second accident.
  • Eight emergency responders have been injured, after a truck crashed into their vehicles at an accident scene.
  • The first accident, on the N1 outside of Kroonstad, resulted in the death of two people.
  • A third person was killed in the second accident.

A person believed to be a Sanral employee was killed and eight emergency responders were injured when a truck crashed into their vehicles while they were tending to an earlier car accident scene.

Free State Department of Police, Roads and Transport spokesperson Hillary Mophethe confirmed the incident, saying the emergency personnel had responded to an accident on the N1, roughly 60km outside of Kroonstad on Tuesday at around 12:30.

The first accident, in which a truck collided with a light motor vehicle, left two dead.

Roughly an hour after they arrived on the scene, emergency responders were the victims of the second accident.

"It is alleged that an over-speeding truck from the direction of Kroonstad [ran] over [a] traffic vehicle with blue lights on and also the South African Police Service (SAPS) vehicle, a tow truck, two vehicles from fire brigade and a truck that was on the accident scene," said Mophethe.

Mophethe added that no provincial government staff members were killed, and that the body, discovered later in the day during recovery operations, was believed to be that of a Sanral official.

"The accidents come on the back of the warning from the Department of Police, Roads and Police (DPRT) in the Free State urging road users to exercise extra caution when driving in rainy weather conditions in the province," she said.

"The department would like to reiterate its call to motorists to be extra careful when driving on provincial and national roads in the Free State during the adverse weather conditions the province is experiencing," said Mophethe.

