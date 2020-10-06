1h ago

One killed, another wounded in shooting on Cape Town road

Cebelihle Mthethwa
One person has been killed and another wounded after they were shot in Brackenfell on Tuesday.

According to police, the shooting happened on Tuesday at 12:50 on the corner of Frans Conradie and Kenwill Drive in Brackenfell.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said two people have been arrested.

The details around the shooting are still unclear, while a motive has yet to be established.

"The circumstances surrounding the matter are under investigation and the suspects are due in court once they have been charged," said Traut.

The City of Cape Town sent out an alert on Tuesday to say the busy road had been closed. It has since been cleared.

