1h ago

Share

One killed, child missing after blaze sweeps through KZN informal settlement

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Fire guts over 500 homes in Kennedy Road Informal Settlement (Supplied by Gift of the Givers)
Fire guts over 500 homes in Kennedy Road Informal Settlement (Supplied by Gift of the Givers)
  • One person has been killed and a child is missing following a fire in Kennedy Road informal settlement in eThekwini, KZN.
  • According to a municipal spokesperson, over 500 dwellings have been destroyed.
  • Those on the ground, however, estimate it to be 1000 homes that were razed.

One person has died while a child is missing after a blaze swept through the Kennedy Road informal settlement in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo, their firefighting team responded to a request for assistance at about 03:00.

"We estimate that about 500 shacks were destroyed. Tragically, one adult is deceased and a child is missing," said Khuzwayo.

firefighter
Fire guts over 500 homes in Kennedy Road Informal Settlement (Supplied by Gift of the Givers)

A search for the child is under way.

The City's Emergency and Disaster teams, along with Gift of the Givers, are on the scene assisting families.

destroyed
Fire guts over 500 homes in Kennedy Road Informal Settlement (Supplied by Gift of the Givers)

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Bilal Jeewa estimated that about 1000 dwellings were destroyed by the fire.

Ward 25 PR councillor Siboniso Sibisi agreed with Jeewa's estimation.

"What we have gathered from the community is that two people who had been drinking got into an argument. There are suspicions that someone deliberately started the fire inside the house of the person he was arguing with.

"However, this has not [yet] been verified by the authorities," said Sibisi.

"I have got in touch with Disaster Management. We have received some donations and we are now gathering information on all the people who have been displaced. [Most of the] people are desperate and have started rebuilding," Sibisi added.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ethekwini municipalitykwazulu-natalfires
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 3438 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 664 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.11
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
23.70
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
20.36
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.38
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Platinum
972.55
0.0%
Palladium
1,272.04
0.0%
Gold
1,955.57
0.0%
Silver
24.95
0.0%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
72,480
+0.7%
All Share
77,751
+0.6%
Resource 10
64,988
+0.9%
Industrial 25
107,007
+0.5%
Financial 15
16,584
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

7h ago

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo