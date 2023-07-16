One killed, child missing after blaze sweeps through KZN informal settlement

One person has been killed and a child is missing following a fire in Kennedy Road informal settlement in eThekwini, KZN.

According to a municipal spokesperson, over 500 dwellings have been destroyed.

Those on the ground, however, estimate it to be 1000 homes that were razed.

One person has died while a child is missing after a blaze swept through the Kennedy Road informal settlement in eThekwini, KwaZulu-Natal in the early hours of Sunday morning.

According to eThekwini Municipality spokesperson Lindiwe Khuzwayo, their firefighting team responded to a request for assistance at about 03:00.

"We estimate that about 500 shacks were destroyed. Tragically, one adult is deceased and a child is missing," said Khuzwayo.

A search for the child is under way.

The City's Emergency and Disaster teams, along with Gift of the Givers, are on the scene assisting families.

Gift of the Givers spokesperson Bilal Jeewa estimated that about 1000 dwellings were destroyed by the fire.

Ward 25 PR councillor Siboniso Sibisi agreed with Jeewa's estimation.

"What we have gathered from the community is that two people who had been drinking got into an argument. There are suspicions that someone deliberately started the fire inside the house of the person he was arguing with.

"However, this has not [yet] been verified by the authorities," said Sibisi.

"I have got in touch with Disaster Management. We have received some donations and we are now gathering information on all the people who have been displaced. [Most of the] people are desperate and have started rebuilding," Sibisi added.



