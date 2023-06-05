1h ago

One killed, five wounded as another tavern shooting rocks Limpopo

Iavan Pijoos
One person was killed and five others were wounded in a shooting in Limpopo.
PHOTO: Veli Nhlapo, Gallo Images
  • One person was killed and five others injured in another fatal shooting at a tavern in Maake, Limpopo, over the weekend.
  • This comes a few days after two people were shot dead and six others wounded at a tavern in Malamulele.
  • Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said officers were working to track down those responsible.

Another tavern shooting in Limpopo has claimed one life and left five other people injured.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, said two men, armed with a rifle and pistol, had stormed the tavern in Maake outside Tzaneen at around 02:00 on Sunday and opened fire on patrons sitting outside.

"During the incident, six people were shot. One was declared dead at the scene, while the other five were rushed to the nearby hospital," he said.

The gunmen then fled the scene.

Ledwaba said a team of investigators, together with the provincial murder and robbery team and Crime Intelligence, had combed the scene on Sunday.

Police have opened cases of murder and attempted murder.

A few days ago, two people were shot dead on Thursday night, and six others were wounded at a tavern in Malamulele, Limpopo.

Allegations are that a group of gunmen entered the tavern around 20:00 and opened fire on patrons.

Provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, said officers were working around the clock to track down and bring to book those responsible for the shootings.

"In the meantime, we are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist with information, which could assist in the successful investigation," Hadebe said.


