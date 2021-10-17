One killed, seven injured in drive-by shooting at Cape Town birthday party

A woman was killed and seven people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday night.

The youngest victim was only 5.

Gunmen in a green Honda Ballade fired randomly at guests attending a birthday party.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said occupants of a green Honda Ballade had fired randomly at guests attending a birthday party at a house in Montclair Drive, Mandalay, at about 20:20.

They then fled the scene.

"The eight victims - aged between 5 and 26 - were admitted to hospital, where [a] 24-year-old female later succumbed to death," Traut said on Sunday.

He said:

While detectives are gathering evidence to determine the motive for this callous attack on these young people, the public is requested to come forward with information that can assist us with our investigation.





Police have deployed Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, detective services, and other supporting units.

"Additional operational forces have been deployed in Lentegeur policing precinct to stabilise the situation and to support the detectives with their investigation. These forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied with the progress of our operational endeavours," Traut said.

