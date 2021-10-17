1h ago

add bookmark

One killed, seven injured in drive-by shooting at Cape Town birthday party

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A woman has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting.
A woman has been shot dead in a drive-by shooting.
iStock
  • A woman was killed and seven people were injured in a drive-by shooting in Mandalay, Mitchells Plain, on Saturday night.
  • The youngest victim was only 5.
  • Gunmen in a green Honda Ballade fired randomly at guests attending a birthday party.

One woman is dead and seven others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Cape Town on Saturday night.

The youngest of the casualties was only 5 years old.

READ | Gunshot victim seeks refuge in courthouse after Mitchells Plain shooting

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said occupants of a green Honda Ballade had fired randomly at guests attending a birthday party at a house in Montclair Drive, Mandalay, at about 20:20.

They then fled the scene.

"The eight victims - aged between 5 and 26 - were admitted to hospital, where [a] 24-year-old female later succumbed to death," Traut said on Sunday.

He said:

While detectives are gathering evidence to determine the motive for this callous attack on these young people, the public is requested to come forward with information that can assist us with our investigation.


Police have deployed Crime Intelligence, forensic experts, detective services, and other supporting units.

"Additional operational forces have been deployed in Lentegeur policing precinct to stabilise the situation and to support the detectives with their investigation. These forces will remain in the area until we are satisfied with the progress of our operational endeavours," Traut said.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecrimeshootings
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Facebook is facing a fresh crisis after a former employee turned whistle-blower leaked internal company research. Do you still use Facebook?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the benefits outweigh the risk for me
32% - 1924 votes
No, I have deleted it
38% - 2283 votes
Yes, but I am considering deleting it
30% - 1810 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play

15 Oct

PODCAST | SA Money Report: SA’s 'coal war' and Joburg’s electioneering power play
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?

11 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why is local government so bad?
PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments

09 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The increasing politicisation of judicial appointments
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.51
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.88
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.83
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.76
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,767.60
0.0%
Silver
23.31
0.0%
Palladium
2,075.53
0.0%
Platinum
1,059.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
84.86
+1.0%
Top 40
60,494
+0.2%
All Share
67,029
+0.3%
Resource 10
64,347
-0.1%
Industrial 25
84,819
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,961
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity

01 Oct

FEEL GOOD | KZN ultra athlete tackles world's toughest footrace for charity
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21285.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo