One man arrested, 2 still at large after detainees escape from Western Cape prison

Nicole McCain
Police are searching for two men who escaped from the Malmesbury Correctional Facility.
Police are searching for two men who escaped from the Malmesbury Correctional Facility.
PHOTO: Thulani Mbele, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • Three men escaped from the Malmesbury Correctional Facility.
  • Two are still on the run, and the third was rearrested.
  • The Department of Correctional Services is investigating how the escape occurred.

Police are searching for two awaiting trial prisoners who escaped from the Malmesbury Correctional Facility, and third who escaped alongside them has been rearrested.

Department of Correctional Services (DCS) spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele said the three men were "remand detainees".

Mphahlele added:

A joint 72-hour activation operation by various law enforcement agencies is continuing and the arrest of the remaining two escapees… is imminent.

He identified the two men at large as assault-accused Alexander Pieters and murder-accused Juneal Jacobs.

PICS | Rooigrond inmates used linen to escape in well-orchestrated plan, says prisoners' body

The department has launched an investigation into the circumstances of the escape.

"DCS remains committed to safe and secure custody, and we call upon members of the public to come forward with any information that could lead to the speedy arrest of the two inmates, as well as any other perpetrators," Mphahlele said.

There was a breakout of prisoners at the same facility in 2020, when 69 prisoners escaped during exercise time.

They were awaiting trial prisoners who overpowered officials and took their keys. Three officials were locked in a cell. They then opened other cells before escaping through the main entrance and over the roof, News24 previously reported.

Nine officials were left with minor injuries and bruises.


