One man dead, another missing at Western Cape beaches

One man died after a boat capsized at Maasbaai, near Hangklip, in the Western Cape.

On Monday morning, the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) responded to reports of a capsized small boat; one person was found safely on shore, but another was missing. The survivor was treated, while emergency crews began a search for the missing person.

"On arrival at the capsized craft, there were no signs of any persons, and a sea and shoreline search commenced," said Michael Markinova, the coxswain of the NSRI Kleinmond.

The missing man's body was later found among rocks and taken into the care of the police and the Government Health Forensic Pathology Services.

"The boat was righted at sea and recovered to shore using the NSRI Kleinmond rescue craft. Police have opened an inquest docket," said Markinova.

ALSO READ | 'I thought he was dead': Man saves 7-year-old boy from drowning in sea near Port Alfred

In a second incident later that day, the NSRI responded to a report that a 38-year-old man had gone missing in the surf at Garbage Beach, near Mnandi, in Cape Town.

Nicky Whitehead, station commander for NSRI Strandfontein, said, "Despite an extensive search, no signs of the man were located, and police are investigating."

The search is ongoing.



