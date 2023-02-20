One man killed, another badly injured in Free State 'mob justice' attacks

23m ago

One foreign national was killed and another was badly injured during two separate mob justice incidents in Ficksburg in the Free State.
PHOTO: Elijar Mushiana, Gallo Images, Sowetan
  • One man was killed and another badly injured during two separate vigilante attacks in Ficksburg.
  • Some residents accused the men of committing crimes in the town.
  • Both incidents happened in Magheleng on Sunday.

One man was killed and another badly injured during two separate mob justice incidents in Ficksburg in the Free State on the weekend.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said residents had accused the men of committing crimes in the area.

The first incident took place in Zone 8 in Meqheleng around 02:30 on Sunday. A woman was attacked by a man who tried to rob her with a firearm, Mophiring said.

She was rescued by residents who attacked the 28-year-old suspect in retaliation. Police who responded to the scene found the man in possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition.

"More than 100 community members gathered around him, and a woman who sustained a wound on her forehead, alleged she was beaten by a suspect with a firearm.

"The suspect was arrested and taken to a local hospital for further treatment," Mophiring said.

READ | Barberton residents assault man after catching him allegedly dumping woman's body

He said the man was also found to be in the country illegally.

Cases of attempted robbery, possession of an unlicenced firearm and ammunition, and contravention of the Immigration Act were opened.

In a second incident, a 28-year-old-year-old man was attacked and killed in Extension 11 later on the same day.

Mophiring said the motive for the killing was unknown. A murder case had been opened.

No arrests have been made.

"We want to caution our communities that mob justice is not a solution to address any form of crime, but it's more advisable to perform citizen arrest and handover a suspect to police and be willing to submit statements as such to ensure that the perpetrators face their day in court," he said.

