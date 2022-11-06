One of 12 escaped inmates re-arrested at Lebombo border crossing

Twelve inmates escaped from the Komatipoort police station after allegedly attacking police and stealing two firearms.



One of the inmates, a 34-year-old male, was re-arrested after being caught at the Lebombo border post as he attempted to cross into Mozambique.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli, said the inmates escaped on Saturday evening.

He said exact circumstances surrounding the escape were still under investigation.

Provincial Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, visited the station immediately after the incident and also appointed a team to get to the bottom of what might have transpired.

Mdhluli said:

Thus far, preliminary investigation indicates that 12 inmates reportedly escaped from the police's holding cells after a struggle with members of the police, resulting in the injury of one member.

"Two service pistols were reportedly stolen by the suspects during the scuffle.



"Soon after their escape, the [police] members were activated, and that is when one of the suspects was cornered as he attempted to cross the Lebombo border going to Mozambique.

"Police are still in pursuit of the remaining 11," Mdhluli added.



