One of 6 alleged illegal mining kingpins fraudulently obtained ID, court hears

One of the alleged kingpins behind illegal mining could be in the country illegally.

The court heard Dumisa Moyo fraudulently obtained his ID.

Moyo claimed he was born and attended school in Thabong, Welkom.

An immigration official told the Oberholzer Magistrate's Court in Carletonville on Wednesday one of the six alleged illegal mining kingpins arrested recently, obtained his ID illegally.

Evidence tabled by Department of Home Affairs immigration officer Mothusi Letsogo appeared to raise many questions around Eric Dumisa Moyo's bail affidavit.

Letsogo testified Moyo was not being honest to the court when he claimed he was born and attended both primary and secondary school in Welkom.

Moyo claimed, in his affidavit read to the court by advocate Jurg Huysamen, he was born in Welkom in 1987.

"I lost my South African passport in 2021 and didn't reapply for a new one. I only went out of the country during holidays. I am married and the sole breadwinner. I own a mechanical and panel beating workshop in Carletonville. I also sell vehicles.

"I was arrested on 4 October by officers executing a warrant. I will not apply for travel documents until the matter is finalised. I have strong family ties. The State has no evidence that I will evade my trial. I have no knowledge of witnesses, and evidence the State intends to present."

He claimed his businesses would collapse if he was not released on bail.

"The court will not suffer any prejudice if I'm released on bail. I have seven employees who depend on me for the maintenance of their families. I submit that the State has a weak case against me. There is no likelihood I will evade bail. I will attend trial until the matter is finalised," Moyo said.

Letsogo told the court that through his investigation, he uncovered Moyo was not born at Bongani Hospital in Welkom in 1987 as he had claimed.

"In 2020, I received a mandate to investigate the identity document of the accused. I was probing if it was obtained fraudulently or through misrepresentation. During my investigation, I requested his notice of birth from our archives and found no records.

"I understand that there was an element of corruption through our colleagues in the department. You can't obtain an ID without completing BI24 and BI9 forms.

"I managed to get the BI9 record which showed his address where he resided when he applied for an ID. I got a statement written by him, claiming he was born at Bongani Hospital. He claimed his mother, Gladys Sholobani Moyo, died in 1987."

Letsogo then went to Bongani Hospital seeking Moyo's records of birth.

Denialism

"The hospital's CEO denied that he was born at the hospital. The hospital denied ever admitting his mother in 1987. The hospital was opened in 1993, which states that he was never born at that hospital.

"During our interview, he claimed he started this primary school at Moremaphofu Primary School in Thabong, Welkom. I went to the school requesting their archives. Unfortunately, the school denied that Moyo attended that school.

"I then went to Lephola Secondary school in Thabong, where he claimed he attended. They, too, denied that he attended school there. There were no records of him attending there. I have letters from Bongani Hospital, Moremaphofu Primary School and Lephola Secondary School," Letsogo said.

He added he then went to the address in Thabong which Moyo used to obtain his ID.

"I visited the address to verify if he ever resided there in 2002. The current occupants claimed they bought the property in 2006. Their neighbour, Tsotetsi Mafathe, claimed he had resided in the area since 1987 and didn't know any Moyo living next to his home.

"I ran through our system, checking his movement in and out of the country. I learned that he possessed a South African passport. He frequently travels to Zimbabwe. He stayed for a month in Zimbabwe before coming back.

"Between 2010 and 2021, he frequented Zimbabwe. His last movement to Zimbabwe was recorded in April 2021, departing to Zimbabwe. He returned on 19 May 2021. I've concluded that he was not a South African-born citizen."

Letsogo said Moyo obtained his documents fraudulently and through misrepresentation.

"He had contravened the Immigration Act. Since the ID was fraudulently obtained, I have recommended to my seniors that his ID must be closed," he added.

Moyo, Bethuel Ngobeni, Nhlanhla Magwaca, Moseki Sechele, Thabo Sechele and Khudzai Mashaya are charged with fraud, possession of ammunition, possession of drugs, money laundering, contravention of the Immigration Act and contravention of the Precious Metals Act.

The six allegedly illegally processed and sold precious metals, including gold.

Police seized 14 high-performance vehicles and a truck during their arrests.

The trial continues.



