One of Babita Deokaran's alleged killers retracts claim that Zweli Mkhize was involved in the murder

An accused says a "confession" he made implicating former health minister Zweli Mkhize in the murder of a whistleblower, is not true.

Phakamani Hadebe said the false confession was a "figment of his imagination" and that he had never met Mkhize.

The accused are applying for bail in the murder case.

One of the men accused of killing Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran has distanced himself from a "false confession" in which he implicated former health minister Zweli Mkhize.

He says it was made under duress.

Phakamani Hadebe, 29, in his bail affidavit on Tuesday, said:

I have never met the [former] Health Minister Mkhize or any brother of his. I would not recognise him if I saw him in front of me.

Hadebe, along with his co-accused, are applying for bail in the Johannesburg Central Magistrate's Court.

Deokaran, 53, was gunned down while sitting in her car outside her home in Winchester Hills on 23 August.

She had just returned from dropping her teenage daughter at school when gunmen opened fire on her car.

It was later revealed that she was a witness in the Special Investigating Unit's investigation into personal protective equipment tender fraud amounting to more than R300 million in the Gauteng health department, News24 reported.

Hadebe told the court that the false confession, which he described as a "figment of his imagination" came after hours of alleged torture following his arrest.

He said that at some point of the apparent interrogation on the night he was arrested on 26 August 2021, he "urinated in his pants".

The next day, he was allegedly told that a policeman would arrive the following day to take his confession and he was allegedly warned that should he not cooperate, he would be harmed.

He further told the court that a senior ANC figure did not hire him to commit the offence and he challenged the State to bring evidence to support this allegation.

"I challenge the State to produce CCTV footage of me visiting the mall and meeting Mr Mkhize," he said.

News24 earlier reported that a senior ANC figure had become a "person of interest" in Deokaran's assassination, as a crack team of Hawks investigators circled the governing party in search of the paymaster behind the slaying.

The hearing continues.

