One of SA's most wanted CIT robbers arrested after foiled heist in Pretoria

Alex Mitchley
Robbers torched the money in the van with the explosives used to gain access to it.
  • A man identified as one of the top 10 wanted CIT robbers has been arrested. 
  • He was injured after the vehicle he was travelling in rammed into a CIT van in Pretoria.
  • His accomplices fled the scene, while a CIT crew member was killed during the confrontation.

A man who was injured during an attempted cash-in-transit (CIT) robbery in Pretoria on Friday has been identified as one of the top 10 wanted alleged CIT robbers. A CIT crew member was also killed in the incident.

At about 06:30, on the Hornsneck M17 Road in Akasia, Pretoria, a silver sedan rammed into a CIT van, according to police.

The man had been trapped inside the vehicle which struck the CIT van, police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said.

READ | SAPS search for robbers behind Sasolburg CIT heist

While trapped, several of his accomplices fled the scene in two other vehicles, without taking any money, after a shootout ensued.

"The injured suspect, as well as two security officers, have been taken to hospital for medical attention," said Muridili.

One of the CIT crew members, aged 45, was declared dead on scene.

"At this stage, it is not clear what was the cause of death."

"We are appealing to anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspects that fled the scene to call Crime Stop number 08600 10111 or send tip-offs on MySAPS App."

In June this year, a heavily armed gang attacked and robbed a G4S CIT van in Soweto, Johannesburg.

WATCH | Cash looted by Soweto residents after CIT van hit by 'heavily armed' gang

Police at the time, said the suspects were travelling in a red jeep with false number plates.

They drove into the CIT van forcing the vehicle to come to a hold.

"They thereafter ordered the three security officials out of the vehicle, where they later bombed the cash van and drover off with an undisclosed amount of money,” police spokesperson Colonel Athlenda Mathe said at the time.

They fled the scene in a Gold 7, an Audi A4, a Ford Ranger and a BMW 1 series.

No injuries were reported.

