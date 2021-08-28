1h ago

'One of the scariest resuscitations' - Doctor who saved abandoned baby

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Professor Heloise Buys details most scariest baby resuscitation (Supplied by WC Health Dep)
  • Heloise Buys described the resuscitation of a badly injured newborn baby, which happened a few years ago, as one of the scariest incidents she has been involved with.
  • The baby boy had been abandoned and left for dead.
  • The boy was fostered by one of the nurses at Red Cross Hospital.

Associate Professor Heloise Buys described the resuscitation of a badly injured newborn baby a few years ago, as one of the scariest she's been involved with.

Buys has been practicing medicine for 24 years.

The story had a happy ending, though, thanks to Buys and other staff at the Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

Buys, who is the head of ambulatory and emergency services, said the experience would forever be etched into her mind. 

"It was one of the scariest resuscitations I've helped with in the trauma unit - an abandoned newborn baby had been badly injured and was bleeding out," she said.

She joined a team of doctors in the fight to save the baby's life. 

"We managed to stabilise him just long enough to be rushed to theatre to close all the wounds. The surgeons did an amazing job."

In commemoration of August being Women's Month and Child Safety Month, Red Cross Hospital highlighted Buys as a woman in paediatric care.

Buys described the little boy's situation as "touch and go" in the ICU.

However, he survived and recovered. 

According to Buys, one of the nurses fell in love with the child. She couldn't bear the thought that he had no mother to love and hold him. She opened her heart and decided to foster him.  

Buys
Professor Heloise Buys. (Supplied by WC Health Dep)

"He's done so well under her loving care. He still has to attend some clinics as some of the injuries caused some lasting problems - but he knows he is loved and he's very happy," she said.

Buys joined the registrar training programme at the Hospital in 1997 after completing her studies in Zimbabwe. She worked in the United Kingdom for six years before returning to South Africa.

"I was in need of a job, and someone suggested I try Cape Town. I was in Limpopo living on the farm, with my extended family ... I couldn't believe my luck and the rest is history," she explained.

She described looking after the health of children as a privilege.

"People often make the mistake of treating [children] like tiny adults, but they're not. They are growing and developing their bodies and personalities, and are constantly changing. Adults simply grow old," Buys said.

Buys offered some tips for child safety.

She said:

Never let them out of your sight, not even for a minute if they are young and you are supposed to be watching them. If anyone has young children in the house, look around and see what possible dangers there are and immediately take action to remove all dangers. Unattended buckets with water are death traps for babies and toddlers.

She urged motorists to drive carefully.

"Be on the lookout for young children along the roadside. They have no wisdom when they are tiny and need you to look out for them. They could easily dart out after a ball - so slow down. If you have any children in your vehicle, please make sure they are buckled up or in a car seat if they're small."

