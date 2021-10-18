One of the TMPD officers accused of sjambokking 3 men has previous assault conviction, court hears

One of the Tshwane metro police officers accused of sjambokking three men has a previous conviction for assault.

Two others have pending cases of corruption.

Ten of the accused have been granted bail of R2 000 each.

Eleven metro officers appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on Monday, where 10 were granted bail of R2 000 after the State did not oppose bail.

According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID), the court also heard one of the accused, Tshikani Dennis Baloyi, 38, had a previous conviction for assault.

The State opposed his bail application which will be heard on Tuesday.

It was also revealed Richard Maselela, 45, had a pending statutory corruption case, while Rose Busana Nhlanhla, 43, had pending cases of statutory corruption, theft and assault.

It was placed on record all three officers were still in uniform.



News24 previously reported the metro police officers allegedly beat three men who had visited the CBD to retrieve their impounded vehicles on 2 October.

When the men arrived, IPID spokesperson Grace Langa said the gate to the depot was locked, and security refused them entry. A metro police officer then came outside to speak to the men before returning to the office.

About eight officers then allegedly "came out of nowhere" and "immediately started sjambokking and hitting" the three men.

They allegedly went to hospital for treatment after the incident

Langa added IPID was notified of the incident after receiving a complaint from the police ministry.

A case of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm was subsequently opened.

Meanwhile, the TMPD has launched its own investigation.

"When we were informed of these allegations, we immediately instructed our internal affairs unit that deals with the conduct of members to investigate this matter further and to determine a possibility of an internal disciplinary process," said TMPD spokesperson Senior Superintendent Isaac Mahamba.

He added the department would also fully co-operate with IPID in its investigation.

While IPID was initially looking for eight metro police officers, 11 were arrested on Friday afternoon.

Nine men and two women between the ages of 29 and 45 were arrested.

Lebohang Precious Lekoadi Siphamandla Sibanyoni Rose Busana Nhlanhla Clemens Mankhedi Mokabang Tshikani Dennis Baloyi Matsimele Edgar Chuene Chauke Headman Tebogo Lenyai Khadammbi Humbulani Richard Maselela Matuba Nelson

The list of accused are: