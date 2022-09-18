One person dead, hundreds displaced in Hout Bay fire

The community of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay was hit with yet another fire.

One person died, and hundreds have been displaced.

In the meantime, disaster management workers, and volunteers, were helping residents.

One person died as yet another fire ripped through parts of Imizamo Yethu in Hout Bay.

The City of Cape Town's emergency services said they received a call for help on Saturday night that informal structures were burning.

The densely populated settlement is built on a steep hill and frequently experiences devastating fires.

The latest fire was contained at about 03:00 on Sunday, and was eventually extinguished at around 07:00.

READ | Imizamo Yethu fire one of Cape Town's worst – deputy mayor

One body was discovered, and at the time of the statement, no information was known about the person's identity.

The fire displaced many residents, and disaster relief group Gift of the Givers stepped in to help.

The organisation's spokesperson Ali Sablay said teams were on the ground with City of Cape Town disaster management, where the registration of people affected by the disaster was under way.

News24 Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Sablay said about 100 structures are estimated to have been burnt, leaving at least 400 people displaced.

The charity was going to take hot meals, blankets and mattresses to the people.

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA said its inspectors were searching for injured and misplaced animals.

News24 Cape of Good Hope SPCA

"Our Inspectorate searched the area to make sure that no animal is left behind. Assisting those that are injured or displaced. Several animals were attended to by our inspectorate staff," said an update on their Facebook page.

"Hundreds of people lost everything... We do not only care about animals, but also their owners. We would like to assist the people of Imizamo Yethu that were affected by this devastating fire," the SPCA added.



