One person injured as angry mob torches 2 houses, 4 cars in Limpopo

Cebelihle Mthethwa
  • One person was injured when an angry mob of people set fire to properties and cars belonging to a Limpopo businessman and his employees.
  • The community members consulted a sangoma, who pointed out that the businessman and two of his employees were involved in the disappearance of a man.
  • Twenty-three people were arrested.

One person was seriously injured when an angry mob of people set fire to properties and cars after a sangoma accused a businessman and his employees of involvement in the disappearance of a 25-year-old man.

It's alleged that Gandlanani Village residents in Giyani, Limpopo, consulted the sangoma, who pointed out that the businessman and two of his employees were responsible for the disappearance of 25-year-old Mahlori Maluleka. 

According to the police, Maluleka was reported missing on 8 August.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said that the mob cornered one of the businessman's employees, aged 52, before gathering at a local soccer ground on Sunday, at around 08:00.

"They assaulted, burnt and dragged him to the house belonging to the businessman's mother, where they torched it, together with three vehicles which were parked inside the garage," Mojapelo said.

They then moved to the businessman's residence, where they pelted his double story house, damaging the electric fence and some property.

"The angry mob continued with the attack and burned the house belonging to the other employee, aged 51."

While they were on the way to the brick yard owned by this businessman, they came across one of his vehicles and torched it. 

The driver managed to escape unharmed.

Mojapelo said that when the police arrived, the crowd had already set fire to the brick yard.

"The severely injured victim was rescued and taken to hospital with serious injuries."

Twenty-three people have been arrested for attempted murder, arson and malicious damage to property. 

"The search for the remaining suspects continues today," Mojapelo added.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba said nothing would be left to chance when hunting down the remaining culprits.

