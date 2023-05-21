One person killed, 12 injured after bakkie rolls in Durban

One man died and 12 other passengers were injured in a motor accident on the M1 Higginson Highway in Durban, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The accident happened around 02:30, between the Westcliff and RK Khan off-ramps.

According to Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics, when they arrived at the scene, they found that a bakkie had left the road and rolled, with a number of passengers being flung out.

"Paramedics did an initial triage and found… a male believed to be in his 30s had sustained major injuries and there was nothing more paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on [the] scene," ALS spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

Another passenger had to be freed from the wreckage with the Durban Fire Department using the "jaws of life" and other hydraulic equipment to free the trapped man.

Paramedics treated him on the scene.

"Eleven people more people sustained various injuries ranging from minor to serious, and once stabilised on scene by numerous ambulance personnel, were transported to various Durban hospitals for further care," Jamieson added.



