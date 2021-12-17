1h ago

One person killed in a hail of bullets in Durban

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
A man has been killed.
A man has been killed.
Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man in his thirties was killed in a hail of bullets while driving in his car on Friday. 

The police confirmed the ambush took place at around 13:30 while the victim was driving along Isipingo Road in Adams Mission. 

KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspects were unknown and remained at large.

READ | 3 arrested in connection with fatal drive-by shooting at 21st birthday party in Cape Town

Isipingo police have launched a manhunt for the killers.

Said Gwala: "The victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body and was declared dead at the scene. The suspects fled the scene in their getaway vehicle."

A picture of the bullet-riddled Toyota Etios sedan that had veered off the road was circulated on social media. 

In the picture, seen by News24, two visibly horrified people can be seen looking at the car which came to an abrupt halt on the side of the road.

A voice note also circulated on WhatsApp calling for the family of the driver to identify him while a distressed voice of a woman could be heard yelling for police.
