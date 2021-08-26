One pupil, two teachers die in August, as Covid-19 infections rise in Eastern Cape schools

A pupil and two teachers have died of Covid-19 his month in the Eastern Cape.

A total of 2 773 pupils and 158 teachers have contracted the virus since the beginning of the month.

The department of education has called for calm saying that it has put in place various measures to contain the spread of infections at schools.

Since the beginning of August, a pupil and two teachers have died from Covid-19 complications in the Eastern Cape, while more than 2 700 pupils have tested positive.



The 2 773 pupils are from 308 schools across the province.

This was revealed this week in a joint statement by the Eastern Cape departments of health and education.

Education MEC Fundile Gade said that 158 educators had also contracted the virus.

Gade said:

There is one learner that passed on following complications related to Covid-19 infection, and 2 educators that also demised after complications. May their souls rest in eternal peace. The department of health and the department of education have continued to co-operate in response to the outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the province’s schools.

The health department had tested more than 10 000 pupils over the past few weeks and had provided isolation and quarantine for those that tested positive and/or were at risk of Covid-19 infection, Gade said.

The province has the fourth highest accumulated number of Covid-19 cases in the country, standing at 260 111 as of Wednesday.

It has 15 712 active cases, 13 544 deaths and 230 855 recoveries.

Gade said his department has put in place various measures to contain the spread of infections at all schools in the province.

"These include the development of a management plan to mitigate the effects of Covid–19 pandemic, that includes reviewal of the Standard Operating Procedures for Covid-19 that clearly spell out the role played by our schools in responding to Covid-19 and the steps taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in a particular school."

He said this was aimed at ensuring all schools implemented an integrated approach.

"Furthermore, a capacity building programme has also been implemented to capacitate staff in our independent schools and schools with hostels which seem to be mostly affected," Gade said.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said that the province has put together a strong response team and offered additional resources to support districts that had recorded an increase in cases over the past few weeks.

She said some of the local municipalities had consistently been recording a high incidence rate.



She said these include Mbhashe in Amathole, East London in Buffalo City Metro, Enoch Mgijima in Chris Hani, Walter Sisulu in Joe Gqabi, and King Sabatha Dalindyebo in OR Tambo.

"The provincial government has activated the local municipality and district municipality JOC to assist in managing the resurgence of cases in these districts. The need to enforce compliance with alert level 4 regulations and the compliance with the non-pharmaceutical interventions remains the core of the provincial response," said Meth.

