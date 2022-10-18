One rearrested after 7 inmates escape from Makhanda prison

One of the seven inmates who escaped from the Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda on Tuesday morning has been re-arrested.

Simba Masinga was arrested in Bloemfontein on Tuesday afternoon and was in police custody, said Eastern Cape police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli.

Masinga and six other remand detainees went missing from cell 7 of the prison at 04:00.

It is believed they used hacksaw blades to cut the steel bars of the windows in the cell to make their escape.

Nkohli said the other escapees were still at large.

Supplied

The correctional services department said the men were considered dangerous.

Should a member of the public spot them, they should phone the police and not confront the escapees, it added.