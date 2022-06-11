1h ago

One South Africa Movement launches campaign to find best independent candidates for next elections

Alex Mitchley
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane.
Jan Gerber, News24
  • One South Africa Movement has launched a campaign asking South Africans to choose the 100 best independent candidates for the next elections. 
  • The elections will be held in 2024. 
  • Following a Constitutional Court judgment, independent candidates will be able to stand for election as members of the National Assembly. 

Mmusi Maimane’s One South Africa Movement (OSA) has launched a campaign asking South Africans to choose the best 100 independent candidates for Parliament in the 2024 national elections.

OSA said Saturday marked the two-year anniversary of the  Constitutional Court judgment that ruled that the next national and provincial elections in 2024 must be held under a new electoral system.

The new system allows for independent candidates to stand for election as members of the National Assembly and of the respective provincial legislatures.   

“This is the surest way the people of South Africa can – for the first time in democratic history - choose the best 400 people for Parliament and get a government that works to serve the people,” OSA said.

As a result, the movement has launched a campaign asking South Africans to choose the best candidates for the next Parliament.

It said: “There are so many great South Africans that are qualified to lead South Africa that simply won’t because they do not want to join a political party. In 2024, this changes.

“We’re asking the people of South Africa to choose which good, honest, capable and competent South Africans deserve to be in Parliament ahead of career politicians.

“We want to know who South Africans would seriously consider voting for should they put their hand up.

“Citizens can access the platform and choose who they want to represent you in Parliament through a voting system.”

OSA and civil society will be travelling across the country to search for South Africans who are willing to stand as independent candidates in the next general elections.

“South Africans are tired of political parties choosing candidates that not only aren’t qualified to lead us, but simply do not have South Africa’s best interests at heart.

“The platform allows South Africans who are fed up with our broken political system to choose their own leaders who they would like to see in Parliament after the next elections.”

The movement said that for the first time in the democratic history of South Africa, these independent candidates will not have to submit to political parties, which will give more power to the people and more flexibility to serve without the shackles  and drama belonging to a political party.


“Until we change our electoral system - the way we elect people to government - our nation will always be held ransom by the ruling faction of any one political party.

“The status quo is broken. The time has come for a brand new system of voting which upholds the sanctity of the ballot box and honours the dignity, worth and equality of each individual voter,” it said.

