One store left standing as police seize counterfeit goods estimated at R24.5m in Joburg CBD

Amid the chaos as police and SARS custom officials raided stores in the heart of the Johannesburg CBD on Friday, suspected of selling counterfeit goods with an estimated value of R24.5 million, only one shop remained standing.

The shop owner, who did not want to be named, told News24 that it was heartbreaking to see his fellow shop owners getting their goods confiscated.

He said that his store, which primarily sold shoes and home decor, was left standing because he did not sell counterfeit goods.

"What is happening here is very sad, I have had a shop here for 20 years, and it's sad to see my neighbours getting their things taken," he said.

Shop-owners watched on in disbelief as police raided their stores, in the JHB CBD, that are suspected to be selling counterfeit goods. Earlier chaos erupted in the area when they tried to fight back and throw stones @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/K8cuCZKq9g — Lwandile Bhengu (@Lwandi_N) October 1, 2021

On Friday, about 100 shop owners and workers watched on in disbelief and anger as hundreds of "designer" shoes and apparel were loaded into trucks in the infamous Jeppe Street.



"Police executed a search and seizure order from the court after information was received about the buildings that are storing illegitimate goods in Johannesburg. Goods confiscated consist of local and international brands of sneakers and clothes," said police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo.

A heavily armed contingent of JMPD and SAPS officers blocked off a portion of the street as the goods were loaded onto trucks.

Chaos broke out when law enforcement first arrived and had rocks thrown at them.